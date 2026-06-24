Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:26 Photo ID: 9774854 VIRIN: 260625-A-QT978-1003 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 3.73 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.