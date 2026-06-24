Under the watchful eye of his supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Luikens (right) inspects all the components of a crosswalk sign.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9774854
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-QT978-1003
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Career Skills Program expands to include local opportunities for all transitioning service members
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