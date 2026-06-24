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    724 AMS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

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    724 AMS welcomes new commander

    ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Grier, 724th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, speaks during the 724th AMS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The 724th AMS is responsible for ensuring the seamless movement of cargo, personnel and equipment to support military missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:42
    Photo ID: 9774529
    VIRIN: 260625-F-ST571-1166
    Resolution: 5472x3641
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 724 AMS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    724 AMS welcomes new commander
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    724 AMS welcomes new commander
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    724 AMS, 31 FW, change of command, Aviano Air Base, tradition

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