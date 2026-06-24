724 AMS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Grier, 724th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, speaks during the 724th AMS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The 724th AMS is responsible for ensuring the seamless movement of cargo, personnel and equipment to support military missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 03:42
|Photo ID:
|9774529
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-ST571-1166
|Resolution:
|5472x3641
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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