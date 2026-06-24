724 AMS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Wilson, 724th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during the 724th AMS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The 724th AMS consists of a Combat Readiness Flight, a Passenger Services Section, an Aircraft Services Section and an Air Terminal Operation Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)