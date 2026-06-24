724 AMS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryce Grier, 724th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, accepts a guidon from Col. Jessica Guarini, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, during the 724th AMS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)