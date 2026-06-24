724 AMS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Guarini, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, pins a medal to Lt. Col. Katherine Wilson, 724th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, during the 724th AMS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. During the ceremony, Wilson relinquished command to Maj. Bryce Grier, 724th AMS incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)