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    724 AMS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

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    724 AMS welcomes new commander

    ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Guarini, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, pins a medal to Lt. Col. Katherine Wilson, 724th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, during the 724th AMS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. During the ceremony, Wilson relinquished command to Maj. Bryce Grier, 724th AMS incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 03:42
    Photo ID: 9774520
    VIRIN: 260625-F-ST571-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 724 AMS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    724 AMS welcomes new commander
    724 AMS welcomes new commander
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    724 AMS, 31 FW, change of command, Aviano Air Base, tradition

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