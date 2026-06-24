NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility

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NAVAL MAGAZINE, Guam (June 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, gives remarks to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Missile Integration Test Facility on Naval Magazine Guam, June 26. The completed facility will provide NAWMU-1 with the modernized infrastructure necessary to support fleet ordnance capabilities in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)