NAVAL MAGAZINE, Guam (June 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Osborne, commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, gives remarks to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Missile Integration Test Facility on Naval Magazine Guam, June 26. The completed facility will provide NAWMU-1 with the modernized infrastructure necessary to support fleet ordnance capabilities in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9774443
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-JC256-1011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL MAGAZINE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWMU-1 Breaks Ground with Plan to Rescue Over 100 Threatened Orchids
No keywords found.