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    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility [Image 1 of 5]

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    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility

    NAVAL MAGAZINE, GUAM

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL MAGAZINE, Guam (June 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Travis Semones, commander, Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit (NAWMU) One, gives remarks to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Missile Integration Test Facility on Naval Magazine Guam, June 26. The completed facility will provide NAWMU-1 with the modernized infrastructure necessary to support fleet ordnance capabilities in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 02:03
    Photo ID: 9774438
    VIRIN: 260626-N-JC256-1003
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: NAVAL MAGAZINE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility
    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility
    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility
    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility
    NAWMU-1 Celebrates the Groundbreaking of New Facility

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    TAGS

    Naval Base Guam
    NAVFAC Marianas
    Joint Region Marianas
    guam

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