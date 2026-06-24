NAWMU-1 Breaks Ground with Plan to Rescue Over 100 Threatened Orchids

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy | NAVAL MAGAZINE, Guam (June 26, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, attends the groundbreaking of the new Missile Integration Test Facility on Naval Magazine Guam, June 26. The completed facility will provide NAWMU-1 with the modernized infrastructure necessary to support fleet ordnance capabilities in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam – Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit (NAWMU) One celebrated the groundbreaking of its new Missile Integration Test Facility, June 26, marking a major milestone while prioritizing the rescue and relocation ofmore than 100 threatened native orchids discovered at the site.

During environmental surveys for the new facility, 77 Bulbophyllum guamense and 34 Dendrobium guamense plants were found within the construction zone. In response, the Navy consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to establish a biological opinion.

This formal agreement outlines the exact steps the military must take to protect local wildlife while allowing construction to proceed. Under this agreement, the Navy is phasing construction. Groundwork will start on a utility corridor located safely outside the orchids’ habitat, while the main facility site will remain untouched until the plants are safely relocated.

“This new facility is a critical step forward for our operational readiness in the region, but we must also protect the unique environment we call home,” said Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas. "When threatened orchids were discovered within the project footprint, we made the deliberate decision to adjust our timeline to ensure they remain protected until they can be relocated."

The relocation process will be meticulous. Experts will carefully detach the orchids from their native host trees, such as Betelnut, Da'ok, and Noni, and transport them to a nearby protected site. There, they will be attached to new native host trees at a height that protects them from foraging animals and individually tagged for long-term health monitoring.

“We have built a protective bridge between construction development and protecting our natural resources, ensuring we do not have to choose between progress and nature,” said Maria L. Santos, conservation supervisor, Naval Base Guam. “True conservation only succeeds when we move forward together and protecting these special orchids isn’t something we can do alone. It takes a whole team working together.”

The Naval Base Guam environmental team along with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas are managing the overall project. The completed facility will provide NAWMU-1 with the modernized infrastructure necessary to support fleet ordnance capabilities in the region once the orchid relocation is complete and full construction begins.

- 30 - For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at jrmpublicaffairs@us.navy.mil