273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Andre A. Easley relinquished responsibility as the First Sergeant of the 273rd Military Police Company to 1st Sgt. Ryan M. Turner during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, June 25, 2026. Capt. Joseph C. Grassia, commander of the 273rd Military Police Company, presided over the ceremony, which also included Turner's lateral promotion to first sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)