U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Andre A. Easley relinquished responsibility as the First Sergeant of the 273rd Military Police Company to 1st Sgt. Ryan M. Turner during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, June 25, 2026. Capt. Joseph C. Grassia, commander of the 273rd Military Police Company, presided over the ceremony, which also included Turner's lateral promotion to first sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9773995
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-PL327-3669
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.