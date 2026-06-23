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    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 16 of 17]

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    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Andre A. Easley relinquished responsibility as the First Sergeant of the 273rd Military Police Company to 1st Sgt. Ryan M. Turner during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the D.C. Armory, June 25, 2026. Capt. Joseph C. Grassia, commander of the 273rd Military Police Company, presided over the ceremony, which also included Turner's lateral promotion to first sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9773998
    VIRIN: 260625-F-PL327-9476
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    273rd Military Police Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

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