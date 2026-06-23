An automated external defibrillator (AED) unit is shown outside of its case at Sacramento District headquarters. AEDs are positioned next to restrooms on each floor of the building, ensuring staff have quick access to the life-saving devices during an emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9773842
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-QG325-1016
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
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