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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 2 of 3]

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    An automated external defibrillator (AED) unit is shown outside of its case at Sacramento District headquarters. AEDs are positioned next to restrooms on each floor of the building, ensuring staff have quick access to the life-saving devices during an emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9773842
    VIRIN: 260225-A-QG325-1016
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

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    AED
    emergency prepardness

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