Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

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An automated external defibrillator (AED) is mounted in a hallway at Sacramento District headquarters, marked with signage identifying its location. Following a medical emergency at the building, district leadership directed the placement of AED units on every floor the Sacramento District occupies, positioning them next to restrooms for quick access during an emergency(U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)