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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3]

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    An automated external defibrillator (AED) is mounted in a hallway at Sacramento District headquarters, marked with signage identifying its location. Following a medical emergency at the building, district leadership directed the placement of AED units on every floor the Sacramento District occupies, positioning them next to restrooms for quick access during an emergency(U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9773843
    VIRIN: 260624-A-QG325-1010
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

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