An automated external defibrillator (AED) is mounted in a hallway at Sacramento District headquarters, marked with signage identifying its location. Following a medical emergency at the building, district leadership directed the placement of AED units on every floor the Sacramento District occupies, positioning them next to restrooms for quick access during an emergency(U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9773843
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-QG325-1010
|Resolution:
|3016x4528
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
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