Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

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Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe (left) presents a commander's coin to (from left) Shelley McCoy, Jerilynn Hilmar and Elizabeth "Ellie" Hayes Dec. 8, 2025, at Sacramento District headquarters. The three employees were recognized for their quick response to a medical emergency, drawing on their training and past experiences to assist a distressed colleague and help facilitate the medical attention she needed. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)