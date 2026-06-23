Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe (left) presents a commander's coin to (from left) Shelley McCoy, Jerilynn Hilmar and Elizabeth "Ellie" Hayes Dec. 8, 2025, at Sacramento District headquarters. The three employees were recognized for their quick response to a medical emergency, drawing on their training and past experiences to assist a distressed colleague and help facilitate the medical attention she needed. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9773841
|VIRIN:
|251208-A-QG325-1070
|Resolution:
|4164x2773
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
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