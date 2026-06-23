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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 1 of 3]

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe (left) presents a commander's coin to (from left) Shelley McCoy, Jerilynn Hilmar and Elizabeth "Ellie" Hayes Dec. 8, 2025, at Sacramento District headquarters. The three employees were recognized for their quick response to a medical emergency, drawing on their training and past experiences to assist a distressed colleague and help facilitate the medical attention she needed. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9773841
    VIRIN: 251208-A-QG325-1070
    Resolution: 4164x2773
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness
    Sacramento District Employees Recognized for Medical Emergency Response, Reflect on Workplace Preparedness

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    AED
    employee recognition
    first aid

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