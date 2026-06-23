U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, poses for a photo with family, friends and colleagues following his fini flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The event recognized Bergtholdt’s service and celebrated his two-year tenure commanding the 325th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9773239
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-VN231-1159
|Resolution:
|5324x2995
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander
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