U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, is sprayed with water following his fini flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The fini flight is a military aviation tradition marking a pilot's departure from a unit, commemorating Bergtholdt's two-year tenure leading the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9773236
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-VN231-1145
|Resolution:
|5531x3680
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander
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