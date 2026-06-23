Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, is sprayed with water following his fini flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The fini flight is a military aviation tradition marking a pilot's departure from a unit, commemorating Bergtholdt's two-year tenure leading the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)