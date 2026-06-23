U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, taxis an F-35A Lightning II aircraft after his fini flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The celebratory flight marked the conclusion of Bergtholdt’s two-year command, during which he oversaw the wing’s transition into a fully mission-ready F-35A Lightning II force element. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9773231
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-VN231-1022
|Resolution:
|5225x2939
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander
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