Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to deplane an F-35A Lightning II after completing his fini flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. Bergtholdt completed his final flight at the installation ahead of relinquishing command of the 325th FW after two years of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)