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    Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander [Image 2 of 4]

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    Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to deplane an F-35A Lightning II after completing his fini flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. Bergtholdt completed his final flight at the installation ahead of relinquishing command of the 325th FW after two years of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9773229
    VIRIN: 260622-F-VN231-1103
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander
    Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander
    Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander
    Bergtholdt completes final flight as 325th FW commander

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Fini Flight
    Innovation
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    F-35 A Lighting II
    Tyndall AFB

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