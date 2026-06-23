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    Army funds Fort Carson barracks lighting upgrade project [Image 2 of 2]

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    Army funds Fort Carson barracks lighting upgrade project

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Brenden Lopez, Directorate of Public Works contractor, replaces fluorescent light fixtures in a Soldier barracks kitchen area with brighter, more energy-efficient LED fixtures in building 1000 June 24, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:38
    Photo ID: 9772889
    VIRIN: 260624-D-A4606-8503
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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