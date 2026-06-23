Army funds Fort Carson barracks lighting upgrade project

Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:38 Photo ID: 9772889 VIRIN: 260624-D-A4606-8503 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 2.23 MB Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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