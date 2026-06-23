Army funds Fort Carson barracks lighting upgrade project

Courtesy Photo | Brenden Lopez, Directorate of Public Works contractor, replaces fluorescent light...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brenden Lopez, Directorate of Public Works contractor, replaces fluorescent light fixtures in a Soldier barracks kitchen area with brighter, more energy-efficient LED fixtures in building 1000 June 24, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson barracks are getting brighter through an Army-funded lighting project that kicked off June 10, 2026, aimed at replacing more than 25,000 fluorescent light fixtures with longer-lasting LED lights over the next year.



The 45 barracks selected for the lighting upgrade were chosen based on the age and condition of the existing lighting, while accounting for barracks buildings already slated for remodeling in the next several years, according to Chad Weatherly, Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Operations and Maintenance Division program manager for the lighting project.



All barracks lighting fixtures (living spaces, common areas, hallways, stairwells, emergency exits, etc.), will be replaced as part of the contract, which includes an estimated 2,200 Soldier rooms.



The timing of the estimated $5 million quality-of life project is optimal as a Colorado law in effect since January 2025 banned the manufacture, distribution, sale and offer for sale of fluorescent bulbs in the state. Since the ban, Fort Carson has been incrementally replacing fluorescent light fixtures once they fail with LED compatible ones through the service order process.



The lighting project expedites the changeover to all LED fixtures in the chosen Soldier barracks, providing bulbs that can last three to five times longer than fluorescent bulbs based on U.S. Department of Energy estimates, resulting in maintenance cost savings.



“When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed, it authorized installations additional money to spend toward barracks improvement projects. This was an opportunity to secure more efficient lighting and address a known maintenance issue on Fort Carson,” said Scott Clark, DPW Operations and Maintenance branch chief.



“In addition, LED lights are at least 30% more energy efficient than fluorescent lights, yielding utility savings, he said.”



DPW contractors will gain access to barracks and Soldier rooms selected for lighting upgrades through leadership channels and barracks facility managers. Soldiers in impacted barracks can check with their leadership regarding the lighting upgrade schedule for their building.