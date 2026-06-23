Brenden Lopez, Directorate of Public Works contractor, replaces fluorescent light fixtures in a Soldier barracks kitchen area with brighter, more energy-efficient LED fixtures in building 1000 June 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:38
|Photo ID:
|9772885
|VIRIN:
|260624-D-A4606-6085
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Army funds Fort Carson barracks lighting upgrade project
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