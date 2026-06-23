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    Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7]

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    Moving the Mission Across Norway

    STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NORWAY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps armored vehicles are loaded onto a commercial truck in northern Norway in 2023 after being offloaded from a commercial vessel. Personnel assigned to the 426th Air Base Squadron coordinated customs import clearance and inland transportation to the vehicles' final destination in support of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9772583
    VIRIN: 260624-F-QN763-5007
    Resolution: 1346x1010
    Size: 237.31 KB
    Location: STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norway
    readiness
    Stavanger
    426th Air Base Squadron
    logistics

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