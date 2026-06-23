U.S. Marine Corps armored vehicles are loaded onto a commercial truck in northern Norway in 2023 after being offloaded from a commercial vessel. Personnel assigned to the 426th Air Base Squadron coordinated customs import clearance and inland transportation to the vehicles' final destination in support of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 10:41
|Photo ID:
|9772583
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-QN763-5007
|Resolution:
|1346x1010
|Size:
|237.31 KB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moving the Mission Across Norway
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