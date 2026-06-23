U.S. Navy cargo is loaded onto a commercial truck in Norway, 2026, after completing a U.S. Department of Agriculture pre-clearance inspection. The cargo was transported to a commercial seaport for shipment back to the continental United States. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 10:41
|Photo ID:
|9772576
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-QN763-5005
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|467.54 KB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moving the Mission Across Norway
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