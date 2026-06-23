Members of the 426th Air Base Squadron Logistics Flight pose for a group photo outside the Traffic Management Office in Stavanger, Norway, June 2026. The team supports transportation, customs and cargo operations for U.S. military organizations operating throughout Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 10:41
|Photo ID:
|9772575
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-QN763-5009
|Resolution:
|5835x3890
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moving the Mission Across Norway
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