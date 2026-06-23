(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Moving the Mission Across Norway

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Members of the 426th Air Base Squadron Logistics Flight pose for a group photo outside the Traffic Management Office in Stavanger, Norway, June 2026. The team supports transportation, customs and cargo operations for U.S. military organizations operating throughout Norway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9772575
    VIRIN: 260602-F-QN763-5009
    Resolution: 5835x3890
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: STAVANGER, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moving the Mission Across Norway
    Moving the Mission Across Norway
    Moving the Mission Across Norway
    Moving the Mission Across Norway
    Moving the Mission Across Norway
    Moving the Mission Across Norway
    Moving the Mission Across Norway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Moving the Mission Across Norway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norway
    readiness
    Stavanger
    426th Air Base Squadron
    logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery