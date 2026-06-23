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    Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 6 of 7]

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    Moving the Mission Across Norway

    STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NORWAY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps armored vehicles are offloaded at a military port in Norway during a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway inventory rotation in 2019. Personnel assigned to the 426th Air Base Squadron coordinated the inland transportation of cargo between the port and storage facilities in support of the operation. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9772581
    VIRIN: 260624-F-QN763-5006
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 241.24 KB
    Location: STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norway
    readiness
    Stavanger
    426th Air Base Squadron
    logistics

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