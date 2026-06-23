U.S. Marine Corps armored vehicles are offloaded at a military port in Norway during a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway inventory rotation in 2019. Personnel assigned to the 426th Air Base Squadron coordinated the inland transportation of cargo between the port and storage facilities in support of the operation. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 10:41
|Photo ID:
|9772581
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-QN763-5006
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|241.24 KB
|Location:
|STAVANGER, ROGALAND, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving the Mission Across Norway [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moving the Mission Across Norway
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