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    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation [Image 26 of 26]

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    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither  

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USNS John L. Canley (ESB 6), front, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), right, San Antonio-class transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), left, and Bob Hope-class vehicle cargo ship USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304) sail in formation in the Indian Ocean, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 06:35
    Photo ID: 9772176
    VIRIN: 260624-N-OX430-1944
    Resolution: 5245x3123
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Sail in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Sail in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Sail in Formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation
    USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation

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    TAGS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    VMM 163
    USS Portland (LPD 27)
    FORMATION STEAMING
    USNS John L. Canley (ESB 6)
    USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304)

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