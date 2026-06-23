Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USNS John L. Canley (ESB 6), front, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), right, San Antonio-class transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), left, and Bob Hope-class vehicle cargo ship USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304) sail in formation in the Indian Ocean, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 06:35
|Photo ID:
|9772175
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-OX430-1928
|Resolution:
|2597x3455
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Boxer, USS Portland, USNS John L. Canley and USNS Pililaau sail in formation [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.