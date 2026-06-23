USS Boxer, USS Portland, USS John L. Canley Sail in Formation

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Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) sails alongside Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), in the Indian Ocean, June 24, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Miles)