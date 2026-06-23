International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to Baltimore for SAIL 250

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BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) Frank Branchini of Annapolis poses for a portrait while attending SAIL250 Maryland in anticipation of the arrival of the Italian navy sail training ship Amerigo Vespucci in Baltimore Harbor. Branchini, whose family traces its roots to Italy, said he came to witness the vessel’s arrival and planned to return for public tours during the event. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)