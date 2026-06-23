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    International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to Baltimore for SAIL 250 [Image 1 of 7]

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    International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to Baltimore for SAIL 250

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Polk 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) Frank Branchini of Annapolis poses for a portrait while attending SAIL250 Maryland in anticipation of the arrival of the Italian navy sail training ship Amerigo Vespucci in Baltimore Harbor. Branchini, whose family traces its roots to Italy, said he came to witness the vessel’s arrival and planned to return for public tours during the event. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9770315
    VIRIN: 260624-N-MP113-1014
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to Baltimore for SAIL 250 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to Baltimore for SAIL 250
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore

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    International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to SAIL 250 Baltimore

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