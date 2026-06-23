International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to SAIL 250 Baltimore

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) The German navy sail training ship Gorch Fock transits Baltimore Harbor en route to its berth during SAIL250 Maryland. The three-masted barque is among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary and welcoming visitors to Baltimore’s waterfront. SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE, Md. (June 24, 2026)— As tall ships from around the world arrived in Baltimore Harbor for SAIL250 Maryland, the event offered more than a display of maritime tradition. For visitors and sailors alike, it became an opportunity to celebrate heritage, strengthen international friendships, and reflect on the enduring connections forged at sea.

Among those watching the arrival of the Italian navy sail training ship Amerigo Vespucci was Frank Branchini of Annapolis, Maryland. With family roots tracing back to Italy, Branchini said seeing the legendary vessel in person carried special meaning.

“I heard what everybody else heard, that the U.S. Navy called it the most beautiful ship in the world,” Branchini said. “Being Italian American, with grandparents born in Italy, it means a lot to me.”

Branchini traveled to Baltimore specifically to witness the ship’s arrival and plans to return during public visitation, hoping to experience the vessel up close. A longtime admirer of tall ships, he previously attended Baltimore’s 2012 commemorative sailing event and fondly recalled touring the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle as a child.

Aboard the Spanish sail training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, Midshipman Second Class Ignacio Torrente de La Pisa views the gathering through a different lens. As one of Spain’s future naval officers, he is participating in a months-long training deployment that has taken him across the Caribbean and North America before arriving in Baltimore.

“The principal mission of this ship is international relations,” Torrente de La Pisa said. “This is the best opportunity we have to cooperate with different countries, make good bonds with them, and learn both our differences and our similarities.”

His connection to the vessel spans generations. Both his father and grandfather completed training aboard Juan Sebastián de Elcano, making his own voyage part of a family tradition shared by generations of Spanish naval officers.

“When I climb the mast, I know my father was here and my grandfather was here,” he said. “It’s something really, really cool.”

The visit also rekindled memories of time spent at the U.S. Naval Academy during an exchange program, where he built lasting friendships and experienced American military culture firsthand.

For Branchini, the gathering of international ships is an opportunity to celebrate his heritage and marvel at maritime craftsmanship. For Torrente de La Pisa, it represents the chance to build relationships that transcend borders and strengthen partnerships between allied navies.

Their perspectives, one from the pier and one from the quarterdeck, reflect the broader purpose of SAIL250: bringing together people from different nations through a shared appreciation of history, service, and the sea.

SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland.