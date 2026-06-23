The Italian navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci moors at Tide Point in Baltimore, June 24, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9770301
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-UP745-1052
|Resolution:
|5892x3928
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to SAIL 250 Baltimore
No keywords found.