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    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore [Image 4 of 7]

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    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    Midshipman 2nd Class Ignacio Torrente de La Pisa, a Spanish navy officer candidate assigned to the sail training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, stands watch aboard the vessel as the Italian navy sail training ship Amerigo Vespucci transits Baltimore Harbor before mooring at Tide Point during SAIL250 Maryland. Amerigo Vespucci and Juan Sebastián de Elcano are among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9770298
    VIRIN: 260624-N-UP745-1042
    Resolution: 5353x3569
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to Baltimore for SAIL 250
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore
    Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore

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    International Visitors Welcome Tall Ships to SAIL 250 Baltimore

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    Tall Ships
    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 Maryland
    Sail 250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore
    SAIL250Maryland

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