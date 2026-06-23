Amerigo Vespucci arrives for SAIL 250 Baltimore

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Midshipman 2nd Class Ignacio Torrente de La Pisa, a Spanish navy officer candidate assigned to the sail training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, stands watch aboard the vessel as the Italian navy sail training ship Amerigo Vespucci transits Baltimore Harbor before mooring at Tide Point during SAIL250 Maryland. Amerigo Vespucci and Juan Sebastián de Elcano are among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)