Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam

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Tim Grimm, a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Hub Crew, prepares erosion-control materials for installation along the embankment slope at Kaw Dam, June 22, 2026. The in-house repair effort addresses areas of crest erosion and benching caused by weather and runoff, helping preserve the dam's flood risk management capabilities. Utilizing district personnel and equipment to perform the work supports the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative by delivering timely infrastructure improvements while maximizing efficiency during the Kaw Lake Bridge closure. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo