(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tim Grimm, a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Hub Crew, prepares erosion-control materials for installation along the embankment slope at Kaw Dam, June 22, 2026. The in-house repair effort addresses areas of crest erosion and benching caused by weather and runoff, helping preserve the dam's flood risk management capabilities. Utilizing district personnel and equipment to perform the work supports the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative by delivering timely infrastructure improvements while maximizing efficiency during the Kaw Lake Bridge closure. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9770079
    VIRIN: 260622-A-A5050-1002
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 172.33 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missions
    Dam Safety
    Kaw Lake
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District
    Not Paperwork
    Build Infrastructure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery