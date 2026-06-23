Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam

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A section of newly placed aggregate and erosion-control materials lines the crest and embankment slope at Kaw Dam, June 22, 2026. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Hub Crew is conducting repairs to address crest erosion and benching along the embankment slope, helping maintain the long-term integrity and performance of this critical flood risk management infrastructure.



By completing the work with in-house crews during the ongoing Kaw Lake Bridge closure, Tulsa District is maximizing efficiency, reducing project timelines, and supporting the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative by delivering needed infrastructure improvements directly with USACE personnel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)