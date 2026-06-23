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    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam [Image 3 of 4]

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    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A section of newly placed aggregate and erosion-control materials lines the crest and embankment slope at Kaw Dam, June 22, 2026. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Hub Crew is conducting repairs to address crest erosion and benching along the embankment slope, helping maintain the long-term integrity and performance of this critical flood risk management infrastructure.

    By completing the work with in-house crews during the ongoing Kaw Lake Bridge closure, Tulsa District is maximizing efficiency, reducing project timelines, and supporting the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative by delivering needed infrastructure improvements directly with USACE personnel. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9770082
    VIRIN: 260622-A-A5050-1003
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 166.85 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam
    Tulsa District Hub Crew Conducts Erosion Repairs at Kaw Dam

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    TAGS

    Missions
    Dam Safety
    Kaw Lake
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District
    Not Paperwork
    Build Infrastructure

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