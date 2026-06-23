(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew Manley gives remarks during his Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer pinning ceremony aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 21, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9770064
    VIRIN: 260621-N-OQ553-1136
    Resolution: 3894x2596
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin
    IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery