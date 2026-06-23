IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin

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U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew Manley is pinned as a Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 21, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)