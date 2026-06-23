U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew Manley, right, is pinned as a Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer by Cmdr. Jared Moberg, dental officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) aboard Eisenhower, June 21, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9770057
|VIRIN:
|260621-N-OQ553-1094
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.