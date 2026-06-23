IKE dental surgeon earns warfare pin

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U.S. Navy Lt. Matthew Manley, right, is pinned as a Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer by Cmdr. Jared Moberg, dental officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) aboard Eisenhower, June 21, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)