A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, takes notes during a class aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Recruits recieve classes throughout their time at recruit training to learn basic skills (U.S. Marine Coprs photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9769782
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-LJ387-1084
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Katherine Fohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.