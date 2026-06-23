November Company Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, takes notes during a class aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Recruits recieve classes throughout their time at recruit training to learn basic skills (U.S. Marine Coprs photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)