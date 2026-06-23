November Company Land Navigation

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A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts the land navigation course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Recruits learn land navigation as part of their Basic Warrior Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)