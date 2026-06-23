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    November Company Land Navigation [Image 1 of 4]

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    November Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts the land navigation course aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Recruits learn land navigation as part of their Basic Warrior Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9769742
    VIRIN: 260623-M-LJ387-1017
    Resolution: 3511x5267
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Katherine Fohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    basic warrior training
    land navigation
    recruit training
    3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    November Company

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