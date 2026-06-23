U.S. Marine Corps recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, plot points on a map aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2026. Recruits learn land navigation as part of their Basic Warrior Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9769759
|VIRIN:
|260623-M-LJ387-1050
|Resolution:
|5317x3545
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Katherine Fohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.