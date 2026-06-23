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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Crystal Belew, commander of the 519th Hospital Center, stands at attention during the playing of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command March at the 512th Field Hospital change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The 512th Field Hospital provides expeditionary medical care and surgical capabilities in support of military operations and routinely trains to maintain readiness alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9769737
    VIRIN: 260624-A-XO150-1005
    Resolution: 5168x3445
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 512th Field Hospital Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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