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U.S. Army Col. Crystal Belew, commander of the 519th Hospital Center, stands at attention during the playing of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command March at the 512th Field Hospital change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The 512th Field Hospital provides expeditionary medical care and surgical capabilities in support of military operations and routinely trains to maintain readiness alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Palmer)