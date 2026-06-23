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U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, outgoing commander of the 512th Field Hospital, passes the unit colors to Col. Crystal Belew, commander of the 519th Hospital Center, during the 512th Field Hospital change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)