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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, outgoing commander of the 512th Field Hospital, passes the unit colors to Col. Crystal Belew, commander of the 519th Hospital Center, during the 512th Field Hospital change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9769731
    VIRIN: 260624-A-XO150-1003
    Resolution: 2315x1543
    Size: 963.85 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 512th Field Hospital Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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