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U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, outgoing commander of the 512th Field Hospital, delivers remarks during the 512th Field Hospital change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. During his remarks, Gorbet thanked Soldiers, civilians, leaders and family members for their contributions to the unit's success throughout his tenure as commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)