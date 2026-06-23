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U.S. Army Col. Crystal Belew, commander of the 519th Hospital Center, delivers remarks during the 512th Field Hospital change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The ceremony honored the service and leadership of the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John Gorbet, and welcomed Lt. Col. Brandy Gainsley as the incoming commander of the 512th Field Hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)