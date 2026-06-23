100 ARW Refuels 48th FW

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U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing fly in a formation next to a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea June 18, 2026. Aerial refueling operations enable aircraft to stay in the air longer, multiplying force projection and ensuring American interests are upheld in the USAFE theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)