100 ARW Refuels 48th FW

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Tatiana Oberley, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, continues her preflight checks at RAF Mildenhall, June 18, 2026. Preflight checks allow aircrew and maintainers to assess an aircraft's status before takeoff and ensure flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)