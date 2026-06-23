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    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW [Image 5 of 6]

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    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel over the North Sea June 18, 2026. Aerial refueling operations enable aircraft to stay in the air longer, multiplying force projection and ensuring American interests are upheld in the USAFE theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 07:46
    Photo ID: 9769569
    VIRIN: 260618-F-BN500-1007
    Resolution: 6267x4476
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 100 ARW Refuels 48th FW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW
    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW
    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW
    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW
    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW
    100 ARW Refuels 48th FW

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    USAFE, F-15, F-35, KC-135, America, NKAWTG

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